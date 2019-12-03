Prepare to see the "hillbilly side" of Carrie Underwood on ABC's 'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special'

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineIf you missed seeing Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood together hosting this year's CMA Awards, you'll be glad to know that tonight, the dynamic duo reunites on ABC's Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special.

But Brad warns you should be prepared to see a very different side of the "Drinking Alone" hitmaker.

"Of all the people that are really surprising in this show, as far as their playful nature, I've always known that there's elements of her that people don't get to see," Brad tells ABC Audio. "But this is an element I didn't know was there that I get to show people."

"There has never been," he adds, "I don't think, a piece that showcases the hillbilly side of this woman any better than this one."

Earlier, Brad described Carrie as "a crazy truck-driving-hillbilly screaming banshee woman" when he posted a brief clip of their segment on his socials.

You can see what happens when Brad and Carrie go off-roading when Brad Paisley Thinks He's Specialpremieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch for Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker with Hootie & the Blowfish, Kelsea Ballerini, Jonas Brothers, Peyton Manning and more on the one-hour special as well.

