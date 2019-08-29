Preparing for Dorian: Updates on Schools, FPL, and More

As you’re making those hurricane preparations, we have the information you need about plans for power restoration, as well as updates on school closures and cancellations, and more.

FPL:

Florida Power & Light says it already has 5,000 employees, contractors and partners set to help restore power in the storm’s aftermath. The utility also has 15,000 transformers, 75,000 miles of wire to repair power lines, and 3 million gallons of diesel to power its trucks. All of the supplies will be deployed from FPL’s command center in Riviera Beach, which serves as the company’s storm headquarters for the entire state.

ROLLING STONES:

The Rolling Stones concert at Hard Rock Stadium has been moved up from Saturday to Friday. Tickets for the original show date will be honored at Friday’s show.

SCHOOLS:

PALM BEACH COUNTY

At this time, school schedules and elementary school after-care will operate as normal on Friday. Sporting events and other after-school activities are canceled on Friday. Updates are available through the district’s website.

The Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Catholic Schools follows the decisions made by the public school system, and will therefore follow the same closures as public schools. When Catholic schools are closed, all student activities on campus are suspended.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church & School in Palm Beach Gardens will be closed on Friday and Tuesday.

All Palm Beach State College campuses will be closed starting Friday at noon. At this time, the College is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday. All classes and activities scheduled during the closure are cancelled.

Palm Beach Atlantic University has cancelled all classes for Friday. Campuses in West Palm Beach and Orlando will be closed from Saturday to Monday.

All FAU classes that begin after 12:30 p.m. on Friday have been cancelled. Campuses will remain open through Friday but will be closed Saturday through Monday. All events that are scheduled to take place on any FAU campus from 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday are cancelled.

MARTIN COUNTY

The Martin County School District will be operating on an early dismissal schedule on Friday. Students will be dismissed two hours earlier than normal. All after-school activities, including Extended Day, will also be cancelled.

All activities, including athletics, for the Martin County School District will be cancelled for Saturday through Monday.

All football games that were scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled.

Hidden Oaks Middle School has cancelled all after-school activities for Friday.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

St. Lucie Public Schools will follow an early release schedule (dismissed 2 hours early) on Friday. There will be no after-school activities. This includes the cancellation of all programs by partnering agencies such as the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA.

All school activities and athletics are suspended effective Friday until further notice. All “Facility Use” agreements are also suspended until further notice.

SLPS will notify parents and staff about the schedule for Tuesday.

We will continue to update this list as needed. From everyone at 850 WFTL, be prepared and stay safe!