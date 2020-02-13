President Donald Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 this weekend

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The White House is yet to confirm, but the Daytona Beach International Airport said additional security measures would be in place at the airport due to the president’s visit Sunday.
The U.S. Secret Service also sent out a tweet that they are securing Daytona International Speedway by providing a 30-mile “no drone zone.”
Ladies and Gentlemen start your engines but not your drones. The Secret Service is securing the @NASCAR Daytona 500 by providing a 30 mile “No Drone Zone”. Enjoy the race. pic.twitter.com/pHjp7Bvwix
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 12, 2020