President Trump Arrives For Fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.

President Trump is scheduled to attend a roundtable with Republican supporters at Mar-a-Lago, followed by a joint finance committee dinner on Friday night.

The Town of Palm Beach advises for road closures:

President Trump’s visit comes a day after his impeachment trial began.

SHARE