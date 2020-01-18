President Trump Arrives For Fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.

President Trump is scheduled to attend a roundtable with Republican supporters at Mar-a-Lago, followed by a joint finance committee dinner on Friday night.

The Town of Palm Beach advises for road closures: **CHECKPOINTS AND ROAD CLOSURES IN EFFECT AROUND MAR-A-LAGO**: Reminder to all motorists: The checkpoints and road closures in and around Mar-A-Lago are in place. Expect traffic delays in this area thru Sunday, January 19, 2020. Motorists are encouraged… https://t.co/ybkgArcXJh — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) January 17, 2020

President Trump’s visit comes a day after his impeachment trial began.