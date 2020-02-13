President Trump at Daytona 500 on a Car and in Person?

President Trump will be present at the Daytona 500 this weekend in more ways than one. He’ll be in person and on a the #47 car.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says his office is planning for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis to attend Sunday’s race. Daytona Beach International Airport also says the president will be attending, and Air Force One is expected to land there. Trump would be the first sitting president to attend the race since George W. Bush in 2004. Oh and there is Joe Nemececk is driving the Trump Pence 2020 Camaro.

NEWS: Joe Nemechek will run a TRUMP 2020 scheme on his No. 47 Chevrolet for Mike Harmon Racing at Daytona International Speedway. #MikeHarmonRacing @realDonaldTrump @MhrRacing @FrontRowJoe87 pic.twitter.com/S6ZGUk90iE — Karyn Marinella (@KarynMarinella) February 4, 2020

The sponsorship comes from the Patriots PAC of America, not from Trump’s direct re-election campaign.

Ray DallaRosa from Patriots PAC of America says that the goal of his group’s NASCAR sponsorship campaign is to get more NASCAR fans to register to vote and head to the polls in November as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence seek re-election.

And there’s also a Trump 2020 truck. Tim Viens will sport TRUMP 2020 scheme in Daytona Truck race.