President Trump awards National Medal of Arts to Toby Keith, Ricky Skaggs amid impeachment vote

On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump awarded Toby Keith, Ricky Skaggs and three other people the National Medal of Arts.



A White House official reports that the ceremony began at 3:30 p.m. ET and lasted approximately an hour to an hour and a half. At the same time, the House of Representatives was voting to impeach Trump for a second time.



Keith and Skaggs have both voiced their support of President Trump in the past. In 2016, Skaggs said “I believe Donald Trump is the right person in the right place, and that it’s prophetic,” according to Billboard. The bluegrass and country legend also explained at the time that he endorsed Trump due to his stances on abortion, job creation, the military and other issues.



For his part, Keith performed during the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration and Concert ahead of Trump’s inauguration, back in January 2017.



It’s evident that Keith, at least, attended the White House’s Wednesday afternoon ceremony in person. An Instagram post from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer shows the singer standing beside the president.

By Carena Liptak

