President Trump Continues to Pester “Mini Mike” on Twitter

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is firing back at President Trump for making fun of the former New York City mayor’s height.

Bloomberg shot back, “He Donald where I come from we measure your height from your neck up.”

Bloomberg spoke out yesterday while campaigning in North Carolina.

Earlier in the day, Trump sent a number of tweets attacking Bloomberg. He referred to the billionaire as a “mass of dead energy” and nicknamed him “Mini Mike.”

Bloomberg fired back on twitter calling Trump a carnival barking clown and says Trump is scared of him.

Just imagine how a debate would play out between these two candidates.

