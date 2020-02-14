President Trump Continues to Pester “Mini Mike” on Twitter

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is firing back at President Trump for making fun of the former New York City mayor’s height.

Bloomberg shot back, “He Donald where I come from we measure your height from your neck up.”

Bloomberg spoke out yesterday while campaigning in North Carolina.

Earlier in the day, Trump sent a number of tweets attacking Bloomberg. He referred to the billionaire as a “mass of dead energy” and nicknamed him “Mini Mike.”

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Bloomberg fired back on twitter calling Trump a carnival barking clown and says Trump is scared of him.

.@realDonaldTrump – we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini! https://t.co/qIef5VhjDr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Just imagine how a debate would play out between these two candidates.