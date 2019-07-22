President Trump Crashes MAGA-Themed Wedding, Crowd Chants USA!

A New Jersey couple held a Make American Great Again themed wedding, and the BEST MAN was in attendance, President Donald Trump.

President Trump made a surprise appearance at the wedding reception Saturday night that took place at his New Jersey golf club, prompting the bride, groom and attendees to break into chants of “USA! USA!”

Video circulating on social media Sunday showed Trump walk out to the reception and the bride and groom rush over to join him. The crowd then erupted in the patriotic chant.

Groom P.J. Mongelli said that Trump showing up at the wedding “was a complete and utter surprise.”

He said that he and his then-fiancée Nicole Marie Mongelli had sent Trump multiple invitations to attend.

P.J. Mongelli said Trump first appeared during the cocktail hour to meet the bride and other family members before he made a second appearance at the reception at the request of the newlyweds.