President Trump Declares FL “Major Disaster Area” for COVID-19 Funding; Cases Rise

President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon declared Florida as a major disaster area, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In so doing, he ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the outbreak, beginning Jan. 20 and continuing. In addition, the President’s declaration makes federal funding for crisis counseling for “affected individuals” throughout the state.

Meanwhile, there are two new deaths from COVID-19 in Florida as of Wednesday afternoon. That brings the statewide total to 22.

The Department of Health said the latest victims tested positive from the virus in Sarasota and Pasco counties.

Our state has 1,682 confirmed cases at this time, with 118 in Palm Beach County, 355 in Broward, and 400 cases in Miami-Dade.

Palm Beach County has three COVID-19-related deaths.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s interactive dashboard, 18,289 people have been tested, with 15,374 of the results being negative and the remaining 1,233 pending.