President Trump Discusses Impeachment, Economy and Election in Local Speech

President Trump spoke to a group young conservatives gathered at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

The commander-in-chief addressed House Democrats who voted last Wednesday to impeach him, saying, “Didn’t they look bad. They are violating the constitution, folks.”

He continued, “[She says] let’s not submit it. It’s so unfair,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay submission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, for fear there will not be a fair trial.

The President then turned the audience’s attention to the economy, telling them it is proof of his success. “We’re in a battle for the survival of this nation,” he explained to them. “We have to win this election.”

“I’m on the ballot this time,” Trump added, referring to the Republicans losing House of Representatives in the 2018 Midterm Elections. “We’re going to have record setting [voter turnout].”

He also discussed “left-wing arsonists” attempting to derail the confirmation hearing of Justice Kavanaugh, his appointment of conservative judges, as well as the newly created Space Force.

Mr. Trump arrived in town with the First Lady and their son, 13-year-old Barron, late Friday night. They are expected to remain here until January 5.