President Trump: FDA Approves Chloroquine to Treat Coronavirus for “Immediate” Prescribed Use

President Trump made an exciting announcement about drugs that have been showing great promise in treating and preventing the coronavirus. These drugs are anti-viral and not vaccines. President Trump says the medication being introduced, cholorquine is known as a malaria drug and has been around for a long time and it actually helps to prevent and treat the coronavirus. A French researcher revealed a very encouraging study and the President said the FDA has approved the drug to be made available immediately by prescription.

Chloroquine, an old malaria drug, may help treat the novel coronavirus, according to a renowned French research professor who has reported successful early tests suggesting it can stop the virus from being contagious in just six days.

President Trump says he will have an exciting announcement today in conjunction with the FDA possibly about the drug.

Chloroquine is effective in treating SARS, and investigative studies have found it will be an effective treatment and prevention for COVID-19. And it’s an anti-inflamatory.

An acclaimed research professor in France revealed successful results of a potential treatment for COVID-19, the coronavirus, The Connexion reports.

