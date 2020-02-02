President Trump, First Lady Melania Attend Trumpettes Gala

President Trump and First Lady Melania made a brief appearance Saturday night at the annual Trumpettes gala at Mar-a-Lago.

Among those in attendance were Christian Coalition leader Ralph Reed, Actor Stephen Baldwin, whose brother, Alec, has parodied Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” and Governor Ron Desantis with his wife, Casey. The event brought together hundreds of people from around the country.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, were also there.

Comedienne Roseanne Barr, who was to receive an award from the group, canceled her attendance due to the flu.

“We just had our best poll numbers that we have ever had,” Trump told the crowd.

The President said of Governor DeSantis, “Two years ago he was thinking about running. He started running and there’s nobody like him and he’s now in the 70s … He’s done an incredible job.”

In addition, he praised country music artist Lee Greenwood and his “God Bless the USA” anthem.

Greenwood, who is a Trump supporter and annual attendee of the Trumpettes gathering, sang the tune as Trump walked toward the stage.

“That’s just a special song, he wrote it a long time ago,” Trump said. “And he’s done very well with other things, too, but there’s never been anybody who has made so much money from one song.”

The president also mentioned the first lady’s campaign against drug addiction, saying that opioid abuse has dropped 18 percent since she launched the initiative.

“We look forward to campaigning and fighting for America,” Melania Trump told the crowd.

Baldwin, who did not mention his brother, made fun of the “stupid Baldwin” label.

“I’m so stupid I’m here at Mar-a-Lago speaking to all of you,” he said, adding, “Each and every one of us can and must make a difference in this election.”

Next year’s Trumpettes gala will take place on February 20, 2021, in order to celebrate the beginning of Trump’s second term, according to the group’s founder, Holt Kramer.

She added, “This year we have to get out and work and talk. I believe 100 percent he will be re-elected, but I can’t take it for granted. None of us can.”

Mr. Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to return to the White House following the Super Bowl. It remains unclear whether he will make a surprise appearance at the game.