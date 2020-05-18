President Trump: “I’m taking hydroxychloroquine”

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he’s been taking a single dose of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine daily and has been doing so for a week-and-a-half as a prophylactic.

“I happen to be taking it,” Trump said during a roundtable event. “A lot of good things have come out. You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers. Before you catch it. The front-line workers, many, many are taking it.”

The president said “what do I have to lose?” And he backed up his statement by saying he’s received lots of good feedback about the drug and it’s effects on the deadly coronavirus.

He said the lupus drug which is an anti-inflammatory was not recommended by the White House doctor but he asked if he could take it and the doctor said yes.

The president says he is continually tested for COVID-19 and he is negative. He says he has no symptoms and he feels great.

The FDA issued a warning last month that the unproven drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. There’s no substantiated evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine prevents COVID-19 infections.