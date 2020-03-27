President Trump invokes Defense Production Act

President Trump announced on Friday that he has invoked the Defense Production Act in order to get General Motors to begin producing ventilators.

According to the report, GM refused to begin producing the much needed ventilators because they could not agree on a price with the ventilator company. GM then agreed to only produce 6,000 of the nearly 40,000 ventilators they promised during negotiations. President Trump then stepped and invoked the DPA stating: “the fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.”

Shortly after the executive order, GM announced that it has come to a deal with the ventilator company to produce the product at cost.


They then tweeted that they will  have the ability to deliver more than 10,000 ventilators by next month.

During a press conference held late Friday, reporters asked the president whether he truly believed that 40,000 ventilators were truly needed, to which the president replied that the hope is we will not need that many but if we have extra, we can send them to our friends in other countries who are unable to produce them.

 

