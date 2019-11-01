President Trump Makes Palm Beach Permanent Residence

(Washington, DC) — Apparently, Palm Beach “is the place to be” for the President who is giving up city life, after his presidency. President Trump has officially made his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago his new permanent residence.

He filed papers over a month ago in Palm Beach County to have Mar-a-Lago declared as his primary residence.

The President announced on Twitter he hated having to make the decision, but said it “will be best for all concerned.”

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

President Trump filed a “declaration of domicile” saying that he formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue, which is Trump Tower, and that his permanent residency will now be his Mar-a-Lago property.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states, I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” read the document filed by Trump.

The White House and his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey are listed as “other places of abode.”

Trump notes that New Yorkers have treated him poorly. Citing negativity from city and state political leaders in his previous permanent residence of New York as the reason he has been driven out. But, Trump admits he will always have a special place in his heart for his birthplace.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the news, saying “It’s not like Trump paid taxes here anyway.” Cuomo added “Good riddance” and “He’s all yours, Florida.”