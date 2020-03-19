President Trump Moves G-7 Summit Online Due to COVID-19

President Trump has cancelled the June summit of the G-7 nations at Camp David due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the leaders will meet via video conference.

The move follows the guidelines about social distancing for combating the virus’ spread.

Trump’s top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, told the President’s G-7 counterparts about the change, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

The video conferences will be held in April and May. The leaders took part in a video conference earlier this week, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States and abroad.

The G-7 consists of the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany. Italy is among the nations that have been hardest-hit by the coronavirus. In addition, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the illness, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated earlier this month that up to 70 percent of Germans could have the illness.