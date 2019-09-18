President Trump Names Robert O’Brien To Fill NSA Position Vacated by Bolton

President Trump is naming Robert O’Brien to replace John Bolton as National Security Advisor.

Trump said O’Brien has served him well as the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department.

Actually I am surprised at his pick – surprisingly competent. He’s not someone I foresee standing up to Trump’s foolish notions of isolationism, I hope I’m wrong! He could have done much worse. #RobertObrien #NSA #Trump https://t.co/ly9bC7tzsf — Troy Jensen (@troyjensen) September 18, 2019

Trump tweeted this morning that he has worked long and hard with O’Brien and is sure he will do a great job.