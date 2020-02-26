President Trump “Not Happy” With CDC’s Handling of Coronavirus, to Address the Nation Tonight

President Trump, who is not happy with the CDC, is planning to address the nation about the coronavirus outbreak at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Now is the time for US businesses, hospitals, and communities to begin preparing for the possible spread of #COVID19. CDC continues to work with business, education & healthcare sectors, encouraging employers to be prepared. Learn more: https://t.co/OUYvMhdIaS. — CDC (@CDCgov) February 25, 2020

The President has said his administration has done a great job containing the outbreak.

However, a CDC official yesterday warned Americans to prepare for an outbreak of COVID-19 here, saying it wasn’t a question of if, but when.

The World Health Organization says nearly 81-thousand people have been infected with coronavirus across the globe with 53 confirmed cases in the US.

Stock futures are mixed ahead of the opening bell as fears of the spreading coronavirus continue to rise. The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are floating up and down by the minute, generally staying close to unchanged. The markets took another huge beating yesterday as the Dow dropped nearly 900 points.

Health officials in Los Angeles County are working to confirm reports that a Korean Air flight attendant was diagnosed with coronavirus shortly after flying into L.A.X.