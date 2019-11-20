President Trump officially registered to vote in Palm Beach County

President Donald Trump and the First Lady are officially registered to vote in Florida.

They registered about a month after making Mar-A-Lago their new primary residence.

Trump announced this fall he would make Florida his primary residence, instead of New York’s Trump Tower, ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump will be holding a campaign rally in South Florida, Nov. 26.

The rally will double as a voter registration drive.

He and his wife will reportedly vote at Precinct 7154, the Central Fire-Rescue Station, 355 S. County Rd in Palm Beach.