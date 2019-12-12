President Trump Returning to Palm Beach for the Holidays

President Trump will be spending the upcoming holidays at Mar-a-Lago.

The commander-in-chief made the announcement Thursday, tweeting:

I will be there in two weeks, The Southern White House! https://t.co/2djJrzAEfZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Trump was in South Florida last Saturday, when he spoke at the Israeli-American Council Summit in Hollywood.

Before that, he spent time at Mar-a-Lago during the Thanksgiving holiday, but made a surprise trip to Afghanistan, where he spent time with American troops stationed there.