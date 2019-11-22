President Trump Says FBI Investigation Will Be Biggest Political Scandal

President Trump is calling the revelation an FBI official is being investigated for changing records just the start.

The President said on Fox and Friends this morning that by the time it is over, it will be the biggest political scandal of the century.

Trump huge thing

There are reports the Justice Department’s investigation found someone changed records related to the surveillance of the Trump campaign.

He said that Attorney General Bill Barr would get to the bottom of it.

He added if Barr had been the attorney general from the start, the Russia probe would probably never have started.