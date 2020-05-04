President Trump thanks Parade of Hundreds of Boaters in PBC

Hundreds of boaters took to the intracoastal waterway from the Jupiter inlet south past the president’s Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago on Sunday to show their support for President Trump.

The president took to twitter to thank them.

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/Ot5Ffnjj9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

A Facebook page set up for the event dubbed it the “TRUMP Boat Parade.” It asked boaters participating to fly their “favorite TRUMP flag and USA Flag.”

“Don’t miss this event it’s going to be ‘HUGE.’ Lets honor President Trump for all he is doing to ‘Keep America Great!’” the event page also said, referring to the president’s 2016 campaign slogan.

Trump thanked the boaters in a tweet later on Sunday and vowed to “never let” them down.