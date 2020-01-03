President Trump to Appear in South Florida Tonight

At the behest of the President of the United States, Maj. General Qassem Soleimani, who lead Iran’s elite Quds force was killed in a U-S airstrike outside of Baghdad’s airport, the Pentagon announced Thursday night.

But, President Trump, who is still vacationing in South Floirda, has not yet weighed in directly on the strike that took out the top Iranian General Soleimani.

Last night he tweeted just an image of an American flag.

But the Pentagon said in a statement that the US military took quote “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad” and the strike was carried out at the direction of the President. President Trump is set to deliver remarks at the launch of the “Evangelicals for Trump” campaign event this evening in Miami Florida.

In an interview with one of the attendees’ Dr. Jack Graham, he says that they will be praying for the president, and the world for peace. He also noted that many Iranians are converting to Christianity.