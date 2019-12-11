President Trump to Designate Judaism as a Nationality

President Trump will sign an executive order today aimed at fighting anti-Semitism on college campuses.
The order will interpret Judaism as a nationality, not just a religion.
Nationality is the status of belonging to a particular nation.

The move would allow the Trump administration to do more to combat anti-Israel sentiments such as “Boycott Israel” movements.
Such activity could then be deemed discriminatory allowing the Trump administration to strip federal funding from offending colleges.

