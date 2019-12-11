President Trump to Designate Judaism as a Nationality

President Trump will sign an executive order today aimed at fighting anti-Semitism on college campuses.

The order will interpret Judaism as a nationality, not just a religion.

Nationality is the status of belonging to a particular nation.

President Trump will sign an executive order defining Judaism as a nationality, not just a religion, thus bolstering the Education Department's efforts to stamp out "Boycott Israel" movements on college campuses https://t.co/0avw7eseMc — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) December 10, 2019

The move would allow the Trump administration to do more to combat anti-Israel sentiments such as “Boycott Israel” movements.

Such activity could then be deemed discriminatory allowing the Trump administration to strip federal funding from offending colleges.