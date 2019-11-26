President Trump to host ‘Welcome Home’ rally in Sunrise

President Trump is expected to return home to South Florida Tuesday to host a Keep America Great rally in celebration of his officially becoming a Florida resident.

The president opted to give up his New York residency and officially become a Florida resident earlier this month.

Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc, Michael Glassner recently said of the change:

“President Trump recently became an official resident of the great state of Florida and looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!’ rally with his fellow Floridians.” “Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet,” Glassner continued.

The will be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise where doors are set to open at 3 p.m. and the rally will be held at 7 p.m.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are warning drivers who are not attending the event to avoid the BB&T Center and the area surrounding the Sawgrass Mills Mall unless they do not mind significant traffic delays.

The Sawgrass Expressway near the arena will also be closed to commercial trucks during the afternoon rush hour and other drivers should expect significant delays as traffic will be merged into one lane.

In addition to the rally, the President and his family are expected to spend the Thanksgiving Holiday at Mar-a-Lago.

Checkpoints and road closures in and around Mar-a-Lago are expected will begin Tuesday, no later than 5 a.m. and remain up through Sunday, December 1st. Motorist are encouraged to seek alternative routes.