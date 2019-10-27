President Trump to make announcement regarding ISIS

UPDATE: U.S. military sources CONFIRM that the head of ISIS blew himself up with a suicide vest as US forces moved in on him.

The head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may be dead. President Trump is expected to make an announcement about his feet at 9 AM Sunday.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Baghdadi was a secretive leader, making only one public appearance, in July 2014, when he delivered a sermon in Mosul’s Grand Mosque. During the years when ISIS’ fortune turned, when the group lost control of the cities of Tikrit, Falluja, Ramadi and Mosul in Iraq, and eventually its de facto capital in Syria in autumn 2017, he remained silent. It was only after the fall of ISIS’ last stronghold in eastern Syria did he finally release an audio statement.

Baghdadi’s possible elimination is a blow to ISIS.