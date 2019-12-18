President Trump to Speak at Young Conservative Conference in WPB Saturday

President Trump will speak at the Turning Point USA conference this Saturday in West Palm Beach.

The annual gathering of young conservatives already had an A-list roster of speakers, including Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz., R-Florida.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is ardent supporter of the president. In October, Kirk joined the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., for a speaking event at the University of Florida.

Also on the agenda is Ken Starr, who led the investigation that resulted in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, as well as Trump Jr., and former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

The White House statement read:

“On Saturday, Dec. 21, President Donald J. Trump will address Turning Point USA’s 5th annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, FL.

While there, the President will speak directly to 3,000 student leaders from across the country to tout his Administration’s accomplishments and priorities.

This event occurs on the evening before the two-year anniversary of the passage of the landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which played a role in today’s booming Trump economy that Americans of all ages are benefiting from.