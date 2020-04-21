President Trump to suspend immigration

President Trump has announced plans to sign an Executive Order which would temporarily suspend travel to the United States :

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!,” Trump said in a tweet Monday night.

While not many details have been released about the plan all together, two senior White house officials told reporters that the order is currently in the process of being drafted and will banned virtually all travel to the US to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from foreigners.

The US currently has the highest number of infections with over 775,000 cases and 42,000 virus related deaths. The next highest country is 200,000 cases and 21,000 deaths.

Broad restrictions on travel are already in place for pandemic hot spots from Europe and China, however, it is unclear which other countries will be added to the ban.

It is also unclear how long the order will remain in affect.