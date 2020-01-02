President Trump Tweeting from Mar-a-Lago: Impeachment is an ongoing “witch hunt”

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is still enjoying gorgeous golfing weather while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach. But Trump took time out from relaxation to again rail against impeachment on Twitter.

Trump tweeted that impeachment by the House is part of an ongoing “witch hunt” that is “sputtering badly, but still going on.” He argued that it is hurting the U.S. by creating more division than ever. Trump added — “A lot of very good people were taken down by a small group of Dirty (Filthy) Cops, politicians (and) government officials” who “SPIED” on his 2016 campaign in an “illegal” investigation. Trump is continuing a long holiday vacation at his resort in Florida.

….had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020

President Trump has enjoyed beautiful weather while at the winter white house and has been able to play a round of golf nearly every day at one of his clubs. He is playing again today.