President Trump Tweets, Visits WPB Golf Club After Christmas

President Trump has been spending the day after Christmas in our area by tweeting and visiting his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

While on the greens, he tweeted:

The commander-in-chief then shifted his attention to the impeachment with this statement:

Florida Atlantic University Professor of Political Science Kevin Wagner believes that is a fair concern, adding, “Maybe he is having difficulty focusing on international problems because of his domestic conflicts.”

Wagner explains that he is not surprised to see the president express himself online during the impeachment process. He also does not think it will sway the public’s opinion on impeachment, which currently stands just above 50 percent in numerous polls.

According to Wagner, “Probably one of the more amazing things about the President when you look at public opinion is how little it moves when you look at what the facts are, no matter what comes out.”

Trump, First Lady Melania and their son Barron are scheduled to stay in town until January 5.

