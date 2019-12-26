President Trump Tweets, Visits WPB Golf Club After Christmas

President Trump has been spending the day after Christmas in our area by tweeting and visiting his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

While on the greens, he tweeted:

“Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.” Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

The commander-in-chief then shifted his attention to the impeachment with this statement:

Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam. Bad for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Florida Atlantic University Professor of Political Science Kevin Wagner believes that is a fair concern, adding, “Maybe he is having difficulty focusing on international problems because of his domestic conflicts.”

Wagner explains that he is not surprised to see the president express himself online during the impeachment process. He also does not think it will sway the public’s opinion on impeachment, which currently stands just above 50 percent in numerous polls.

According to Wagner, “Probably one of the more amazing things about the President when you look at public opinion is how little it moves when you look at what the facts are, no matter what comes out.”

Trump, First Lady Melania and their son Barron are scheduled to stay in town until January 5.