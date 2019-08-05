President Trump Urges Strong Background Checks after Mass Shooting

Two mass shootings less than 24 hours apart have claimed the lives of 29 people and injured countless more in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

President Trump will speak about the two deadly mass shootings at 10:00 this morning.

The President said he spoke at length with Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray and the governors of Texas and Ohio following two mass shootings this weekend.

Trump explained this is a mental illness problem and it has to be stopped after going on for years and years.

The President offered his condolences to the families impacted in El Paso and Dayton.

He also thanked law enforcement for their work, as he said both situations could have been a lot worse.

After three mass shootings left at least 32 people dead in the span of a week, FBI Director Chris Wray has ordered the agency's offices across the country to conduct a new threat assessment in effort to thwart mass attacks, law enforcement sources tell CNN https://t.co/7j6t6N5FdR — CNN (@CNN) August 5, 2019

President Trump says we cannot let those killed in the weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio die in vain.

….this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Trump took to Twitter this morning and said bipartisan support is needed for strong background checks when it comes to firearms.

He suggested that it could be tied to immigration reform legislation and that something good, if not great, could come out of these tragic events.

The FBI has opened a domestic terror investigation into the El Paso shooting.