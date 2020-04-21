President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort temporarily lays off workers

The coronavirus pandemic has caused states and cities to issue closures on multiple businesses in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach is now one to begin halting business. According to a notice posted this week to a state website Mar-A-Lago will be temporarily laying off 153 workers because of the new coronavirus.

The club’s director of human resources, Janine Gill, said the furloughs are temporary, but it is not clear when regular operations will resume again.

Those who have been laid-off include bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, drivers, attendants, housekeepers, servers and valet attendants.