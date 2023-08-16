Preview Old Dominion + Megan Moroney’s duet before it drops

ABC/Connie Chornuk

You won’t have to wait long to hear a snippet of Old Dominion and Megan Moroney‘s forthcoming duet, “Can’t Break Up Now.”

Old Dominion recently shared a clip of the heartbreak song alongside a video of them on the tour bus with Megan.

“.@_megmoroney came in and turned a song we wrote about being on the brink of a breakup into what feels like a scene from a movie. We can’t wait for you to hear it,” the group shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Can’t Break Up Now” arrives Friday, August 18, ahead of Old Dominion’s 18-track album, Memory Lane, which drops October 6.

Memory Lane and “Can’t Break Up Now” are available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.