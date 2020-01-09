Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have announced that they will be taking a “step back”as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

On Wednesday, the couple released the statement: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said in a statement. “We intend to step back as `senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her majesty the queen.”

The couple married in 2018 and recently welcomed a son in May of 2019. Harry is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and is 6th in line to the British throne.