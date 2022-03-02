Priscilla Block “cried” when she found out about her ACM Award nomination: “It’s such an honor”

Mercury Nashville

Priscilla Block couldn’t be more excited about her first nomination at the ACM Awards. “I can’t even think about it,” she expresses with enthusiasm. “It’s such an honor to even be nominated.”

Priscilla became a breakout star on TikTok after her breakup anthem “Just About Over You” went viral on the platform. It later scored her a record deal and crossed over onto the mainstream country charts, hitting the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“I was in Vegas, it was the day that my album came out. I had my alarm set, I think I set it for p.m. instead of a.m., and I wake up in a panic,” she recalls about the day she got the news about her nomination for New Female Artist of the Year. “I have a lot of texts on my phone, so I know that people are either saying, ‘It’s OK. Next year,’ or they’re gonna say, ‘Congrats.’ I’m not even looking at the text…and I went online and saw it, and it was just so special. I cried…just soaking it in. It’s crazy.”

And while the North Carolina native is known for being authentic in her music, she plans to honor her authenticity with her ACM Awards outfit, hinting that she’s going for a non-traditional look.

“I’m not much of a dress girl, but I also know that I probably shouldn’t show up in my jeans that I wear every day,” she jokes. “So I’ve decided that I’m gonna try really hard and go all over the top. But I can say that it’s not a dress.”

The ACM Awards air live from Las Vegas on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET, streaming commercial-free on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.