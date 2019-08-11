Prison Employee Strangled to Death By Inmate Who is Still on the Loose

Court records indicate that a Tennessee Department of Corrections (TBI) administrator was sexually assaulted and strangled to death by an escaped inmate who remains on the loose.

The victim, 64-year-old Debra Johnson of Nashville, was found dead last Wednesday in her residence, which is located on the grounds of West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

According to court documents, inmate Curtis Watson drove a golf cart to Johnson’s residence, where he then strangled her to death with a cord. Evidence also shows that he sexually assaulted her.

At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Watson was assigned to work duty. He was seen as a “trustworthy” inmate, and was therefore given access to the golf cart and a tractor. He was also required to wear a reflective vest while he was on work detail.

Johnson was on the phone at 8:10 a.m., a TBI timeline reveals.

Watson was seen on a golf cart at Johnson’s home on the grounds at around 8:30 a.m.

Sometime between 9 and 10 a.m., Watson took a tractor and fled the prison grounds.

Workers soon discovered that Watson was missing, and went to check on Johnson, who was found dead at 11:30 a.m.

A reflective vest was also discovered in her home, while the tractor that Watson stole was located two miles away at 1:30 p.m.

Watson is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. A $52,500 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone who sees him is being asked to call (800) TBI-FIND.