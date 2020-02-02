Proposal to Ban Assault Weapons in Florida Fails to Make Ballot

Florida voters will not have the opportunity to vote in this year’s election on whether assault weapons should be banned.

A proposed ban did not receive the 766,200 signatures it needed to be placed on the ballot.

Supporters of the measure say they are now focusing their efforts on putting the question to voters in the 2022 election. The group that is pushing the petition — Ban Assault Weapons Now — collected 145,000 verified signatures during the past year. The deadline for the signature requirement was February 1.

“Despite the best efforts of the NRA and politicians in Tallahassee to place obstacles in our path, we will continue our fight to save lives by working hard to ensure voters have the final say over their safety in 2022,” Gail Schwartz, Ban Assault Weapons Now’s chairwoman, says in a prepared statement.

The proposal calls for banning the sale of semiautomatic rifles and shotguns capable of holding more than 10 bullets. That policy would include weapons like the AR-15 rifle.

The statewide campaign formed following the 2018 Parkland shooting.

However, the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been unwilling to hear bills that would ban the weapons.