Proposed bill would provide Americans with $2,000 a month until employment returns to pre-pandemic levels

According to a press release, a bill proposed by two congressmen could potentially give Americans $2,000 a month until employment levels return to the rate they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Reps. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Ro Khanna of California introduced the bill calling it the Emergency Money for the People Act.

The bill would include a monthly payment of $2,000 to every qualifying American over the age of 16 who makes less than $130,000 a year. Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive at least $4,000 a month, and qualifying families with children would receive an additional $500 per child, up to three children.

The payments would last until employment rates return to pre-COVID-19 levels.