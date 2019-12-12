Proposed Florida Family Leave Act Would Provide Three Months Off to All New Parents

A pair of bills that were filed this week in the state legislature would require businesses to provide paid time off to all new parents.

The bills, Senate Bill 1194 and House Bill 899, would cover up to three months following the birth, fostering, or adoption of a child, as part of the Florida Family Leave Act.

“The need for paid family leave has increased as the participation of both parents in the workforce has increased and the number of single parents has grown,” the Senate bill reads. “Despite knowing the importance of time spent bonding with a new child, the majority of workers in this state are unable to take family leave because they are unable to afford leave without pay.”

To qualify, an employee must have worked for the company for at least a year and a half, at an average of 20 or more hours per week.

The bills will be discussed during next year’s Florida Legislative session, which starts on January 14.

If it passes, the new law would then go into effect on July 1, 2020.