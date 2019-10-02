Proposed Law Would Require Owners to Keep Household Pets Outside of FL Restaurants

A bill that was proposed this week in the Florida Legislature would require that most household pets be kept outside of what are currently considered “pet-friendly” restaurants.

The proposal, which is currently known as HB 243 and was filed by Orlando Democratic Representative Bruce Antone for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, would prohibit household pets from “traveling through or remaining in indoor portions” of restaurants, “in order to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the public.”

Although the bill, if it becomes law, would not override existing local ordinances, it would direct the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation to develop rules and create a website for complaints. In addition, service animals would still be allowed to enter food and dining establishments.

The website for the state’s tourism-marketing agency, Visit Florida, states, “Dog-friendly outdoor restaurants, bars and craft beer pubs abound throughout the state, some offering ‘yappy hour’ canine-friendly designated times, others with an open-door doggie policy around the clock.”

The 2020 legislative session starts on January 14.