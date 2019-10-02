Prosecutors file to appeal ruling blocking video of Robert Kraft in prostitution case

Palm Beach Prosecutors have filed an appeal to a ruling which blocked video evidence of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the Jupiter prostitution case.

Kraft was one of 25 men charged by Jupiter police in January as part of an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution in the beach community.

Investigators used surveillance cameras secretly installed in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa to gather evidence, but no evidence of human trafficking was found, according to prosecutors.

In April, a judge granted Kraft’s motion to suppress the surveillance video gathered by police because no evidence of human tracking was found.

The case has reportedly been stalled for months, and at one point prosecutors were expected to drop the charges after video evidence from inside the spa was deemed inadmissible in court.

But as of Tuesday, Palm Beach County prosecutors are still going after Kraft.

In the 63-page report filed with the Fourth District Court of Appeal of Florida, the state of Florida argued the County Court erroneously suppressed the video evidence of Kraft’s prostitution offenses, the warrant complied with the Warrant Clause, and any Fourth Amendment minimization requirements were satisfied.

Kraft is facing two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

This story is developing.

