Prosecutors not indicting NY father in twins’ hot car deaths

Prosecutors announced Thursday that they will not pursue a grand jury indictment against a New York father whose 1-year-old twins died after he mistakenly left them in his car for eight hours, officials said.

Juan Rodriguez, 39, a licensed clinical social worker, plead not guilty to charges of manslaughter in the deaths of his children Luna and Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

But the Bronx District Attorney’s office said Thursday it is adjourning the case against Rodriguez and will not convene a grand jury at this time to pursue charges.

Rodriguez remains charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

If the case is presented, a grand jury could ultimately decide to indict the Iraq war veteran.