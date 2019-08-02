Prosecutors request that the face-biting murder suspect be taped during psychological evaluation

Prosecutors are requesting that the Tequesta teen who reportedly killed a couple and began eating their faces be taped during a psychological evaluation.

The request was made after defense attorneys claimed that the then teen, Austin Harrouff, was not mentally aware when the incident took place in 2016.

The victim’s John Stevens and Michelle Mischon were watching tv in their open garage when Harrouff attacked and killed them. A neighbor went over to help, however, he was serverly injured by Harrouff before he retreated back to his home and called the police.

A responding officer reported that when he found Harrouff he was ripping pieces of flesh off of Stevens face with his teeth and was making animal noises.

It took several officers and a stun-gun to remove Harrouff from Stevens’ body.

Harrouff’s defense attorneys are currently fighting the motion to allow a recording of his examination saying that if the tapes are used in court and will violate Harrouff’s right not to testify.

Harrouff’s case is set to go to trial in November.