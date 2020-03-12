Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Man in Father’s Boca Raton Killing

State prosecutors have announced they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing and strangling his father while he was sleeping in a Boca Raton parking garage last month.

A notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Jared Noiman was filed Thursday.

The Boca Raton police report states that Noiman was “covered in blood” when officers stopped him in Delray Beach several hours after the murder. He “claimed to have been in an altercation in Boca Raton.”

The document continues, “Noiman would not elaborate on who was involved in the altercation and did not wish to report a crime.”

He was subsequently arrested on a charge of driving without a license and taken into custody. Investigators said at the time there was no probable cause to charge him with the killing.

However, Noiman went to the Boca Raton Police Department the next day and confessed to killing his father.

“He said the two lived together out of his father’s vehicle and they slept in the parking garage at One Ocean Plaza,” according to police. “Noiman said he did not like the way his father treated him and he started having thoughts about killing him. Noiman continued his statement with a detailed description of how he stabbed his father and then strangled him while he was sleeping in the parking garage.”

The notice of intent cites the crime as being “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.”

Read the notice of intent here: