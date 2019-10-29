Prosecutors seeking death penalty for Best Buy worker in brutal Boca Raton killing

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Best Buy worker who is accused of brutally killing a Boca Raton woman after installing appliances in her home this summer.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jorge Lachazo, of Hialeah, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and armed burglary, after he allegedly killed Evelyn Udell.

Lachazo is accused of using a wooden mallet to beat the 75-year-old and then dousing her in a chemical that caught fire, burning nearly her whole body.

She died at a Delray Beach hospital shortly after the attack.

The documents filed on Tuesday said the “capital felony was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

A plea of not guilty was filed in September.

A status check is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Udell was married for 55 years, a mother of two, a grandmother of six, and a retired college library worker, according to The Palm Beach Post.