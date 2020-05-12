Protesters gather outside Clearwater courthouse, call for gyms to reopen

Gym rats are ready to get back into the gym.

Protesters united outside a courthouse in Clearwater, Florida and called for the reopening of gyms and fitness centers.

Florida, except for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, is in the Phase One of re-opening, but gyms and fitness centers are not allowed to reopen yet.

Open Tampa Bay posted video showing protesters doing push-ups and squats while carrying signs calling for the reopening of gyms.