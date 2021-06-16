Proud Pop: Tim McGraw sweetly shouts out daughter Maggie as she graduates from Stanford

James Gourley/WireImage

Tim McGraw cannot be any prouder of his daughter Maggie, who recently collected her master’s degree from Stanford University.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the “Highway Don’t Care” singer shouted out his 22-year-old daughter on her graduation day and shared photos of her posing in her academic regalia.

“We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May,” gushed McGraw, 54. “She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!”

The country superstar continued, “I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place.”

McGraw, who referred to himself as a “Proud Pop,” closed out his speech by encouraging Maggie, “Go get em my sweet girl!!!!”

The three-time Grammy winner shares Maggie with wife and fellow country star Faith Hill.

Last year, Hill announced Maggie secured her bachelor’s degree by sharing a throwback video of the two making their first cross-country trip to Stanford.

“Hard to believe that this road trip with Maggie from Nashville to Palo Alto was four years ago,” the singer wrote at the time. “This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window……easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!!”

McGraw and Hill share two other daughters, Gracie — who graduated from New York University — and Audrey, who is 19.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.