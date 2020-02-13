PSL Dialysis Center Bans Patient’s Life-Size Trump Cutout

One Port St. Lucie man’s request to bring something from home to take his mind off dialysis treatment was apparently too much for the treatment center.

“It’s made out of cardboard,” says Nelson Gibson of his life-size cutout of President Trump. “Giving two thumbs up, plus a big smile.”

He adds of the response from an employee at Fresenius Kidney Care, “She said it was too much, this was okay (while showing smaller cutouts), but the other one is. too much. She said, this is not a rally, which of course it doesn’t show like it’s a rally, it’s just a picture.”

Gibson explains that he has kept smaller imagery of the president with him during dialysis treatment there and never had an issue. In addition, he says the life-size cutout was put up against a wall and was not in the way.

PSL man’s life-size cutout of President Trump was turned away from his dialysis treatment center. He says for over a year he’s brought smaller cutouts of the President while he does dialysis, but this week he says he was told it’s “too much.” Story at 6 on ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/V1OOlhpLrc — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 12, 2020

According to his son Eric, “What I decided to do was kind of give him some things that can kind of distract his mind to remind him of a sense of home.”

To that end, Eric got his father the life-size cutout. Nelson says it was welcomed when he brought it the center on Saturday. However, employees turned away the cutout on Tuesday.

Nelson does not want to return to Fresenius until staff clarify the situation.

Last year, President Trump signed an executive order that includes encouraging in-home dialysis.

However, Nelson Gibson prefers to receive the treatments from a medical professional, his son says.

Brad Puffer, spokesman for Fresenius Kidney Care, released this statement:

“While we cannot discuss any specific individual, we strongly support the ability of all our patients to express their views, which includes bringing reasonably sized items into our dialysis centers that do not create safety or infection control issues, or interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor.”