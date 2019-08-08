PSL man wanted after asking Walmart clerk about weapon to kill ‘200 people’

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a man who asked clerks at Walmart about buying a weapon that would kill a large number of people.

According to the police department, the man, approximately 50-60 years old with gray-black hair and a goatee approached a sales clerk in the sporting goods department at the store on U.S. 1, Wednesday evening.

“Can you sell me anything (or a gun) that would kill 200 people?” the man asked.

The clerk replied, “That isn’t funny,” and the man responded, “I know,” and asked again if they could sell him anything that would kill 200 people.

Port St. Lucie police have released images of the man from the Walmart’s security footage.

The unidentified man is wanted by police for questioning and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Brian Boice at (772)871-5172.

No other information is available at this time.