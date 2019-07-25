PSL police arrest 3 in statewide counterfeit money operation

Three people were arrested in Port St. Lucie Thursday in connection to an alleged statewide counterfeit money operation.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says the operation has ties throughout Florida including to major cities Orlando and Jacksonville.

The case broke open Tuesday after a housekeeper at the Hilton Garden Inn on St. Lucie West noticed some suspicious items in a room, according to PSL police.

Police say the items included a computer, printing equipment, and paper supplies consistent with counterfeit money-making.

“Additionally, a printer used to manufacture ID cards, such as fraudulent driver license cards, was also located,” police said.

Police also found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamines, and a CO2 pellet gun.

The gun had been rented under an alias, according to police.

The suspects arrived at the hotel deputies were searching their rooms and were detained at the scene.

Deputies later arrested suspects Jesse David Delay, 40, Chris Tucker, 30, and 20-year-old Sierra Jackson.

Bertany faces charges of possession of tools, and paper for forgery or counterfeiting, possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills, fraud and driving with license suspended.

Delay and Jackson face charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both denied having a role in the counterfeit money operation.

